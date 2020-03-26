John Hunter Nemechek Teams up with ROMCO for eNASCAR iRacing Event at Texas

NEMECHEK ON VIRTUAL TEXAS:

"I'm excited that the idea of hosting virtual races while we are not competing on track has taken off. It was a lot of fun being to participate in the inaugural event last weekend. We're fortunate to have this kind of alternative in our sport to engage with our fans and partners in this difficult time and I'm glad that NASCAR, iRacing and FOX Sports have been able to collaborate and turn this idea into reality.

"Honestly, it doesn't matter that we're not physically racing in person; as a driver, you just want to get out there and turn laps. We're still a very competitive group by nature and we all want to put on a great show for everyone watching.

"I want to thank our friends and partners at ROMCO for coming on board our No. 38 Ford Mustang this weekend at (virtual) Texas. They've been with our family for a long time and I'm happy that we still have the opportunity to run their hometown track with the ROMCO colors on board."