ASCS Elite Non-Wing 2020 Season On Hold Amid COVID-19 Restrictions

The 2020 Season Opener for the ASCS Elite Non-Wing Series presented by Abilene Powder Coating will have to wait as local and state restriction over COVID-19 continue to grow.

"I don't know when we'll get to race quite honestly," stated Elite Owner, Nathan Moore.

"Hopefully we get going soon, but right now it's anyone's guess with how this thing is going. I just hope everyone stays healthy and is ready to race when we are able too."

The 2020 season was scheduled to being this Saturday at Big O Speedway. Any re-scheduling will be released as the information is made available.

Event updates will be posted to http://www.ascsracing.com as well as our Social Media Outlets on Facebook and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS). We will also issue emails to our E-News Letter, which anyone can sign up for at https://bit.ly/3cTRbCq

ASCS PR