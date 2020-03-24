American Flat Track to Postpone May 2 Texas Half-Mile and May 9 So-Cal Half-Mile

In accordance with the safety protocols recommended by the CDC, national and state officials, American Flat Track will postpone the May 2 Texas Half-Mile at Texas Motor Speedway and the May 9 So-Cal Half-Mile at Southern California Fairgrounds. As previously announced, the May 16 Sacramento Mile at Cal Expo Fair will also run at a later date to be determined.

 

As with previous events, fans who have purchased tickets in advance  for the Texas Half-Mile and So-Cal Half-Mile are asked to contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. to receive a credit valid for any AFT Events race within the next 18 calendar months.

 

American Flat Track intends to run 18 races in 2020 and will now begin with the Red Mile on May 30, 2020 in Lexington, K.Y.

 

AFT will continue to work diligently to communicate its full updated race schedule as information becomes available.

