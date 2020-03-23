Bobby Labonte Foundation Steps Up to Help Children in Need During School Shutdown

Fresh off his digital debut in the first-ever eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series event on FOX Sports, NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Bobby Labonte is switching gears to lend a helping hand to children and parents in need of educational assistance while schools are shutdown. Labonte is now offering personalized video shout-outs to the first 100 fans who book him through Cameo, a website and app that lets fans book their favorite talent. The proceeds of those bookings will go to the Bobby Labonte Foundation.

The opportunities for personalized digital shout-outs are endless. Labonte can send birthday, anniversary, get well or just "thinking of you" video messages for $50 each. His foundation has partnered with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater High Point, so that proceeds can help kids maintain learning and stay engaged with their education while they are home from school.

"My foundation strives to serve the community I call home, and empower parents and families to fulfill children's needs," said Labonte. "With the current COVID-19 crisis, we have an urgent need to provide support to underprivileged children so our school districts can continue to educate them. We are excited to launch this effort and do our part through a great platform like Cameo."

As fundraising efforts usually center around the annual Bobby Labonte Foundation Charity Bike Ride in September, Labonte said he doesn't know what to expect with this new initiative, but he's excited to see the response. Raising several thousand dollars will go a long way to supplementing pay for the staff that will assist parents with homeschooling, and also help provide online resources for kids who are learning remotely.

"We are extremely grateful to the Bobby Labonte Foundation for thinking of us during these unprecedented times," said Floyd Johnson, CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater High Point. "Things are changing so rapidly with kids' needs and the whole situation. To know that Bobby is doing this for our kids is really inspiring to all of us."

For more information or to book a Cameo with Labonte, visit www.cameo.com/blabonte

Bobby Labonte Foundation PR