Speedco Partners with Todd Gilliland for The Replacement Series Event Tuesday Night

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) announced today that Speedco, a member of the Love's Family of Companies, will partner with Todd Gilliland for Tuesday night's, The Replacements 100. The race will be streamed live on www.TWITCH.TV/IRACING and be run from the virtual Kansas Speedway using NASCAR Cup Series-style cars.

Speedco is a primary sponsor of FRM and Gilliland in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series this season. The company is a national network of 53 service locations that provides oil changes, preventive maintenance, inspection services and tire offerings for drivers in the professional trucking industry. Since their inception to the Love's Family of Companies in 2017, Speedco has been an integral part of FRM's NASCAR program.

The Replacements is an iRacing.com series founded by NASCAR drivers and industry veterans. Drivers, spotters, crew members and marketing professionals from across all aspects of NASCAR will compete in a 100-lap race on the iRacing.com platform.



"In the past week, iRacing has become the best way for teams, drivers and partners to reach fans," said Gilliland. "Kevin Hamlin and T.J. Majors were two of the first in the sport to create an iRacing solution. I then quickly went to work to get my simulator ready. I want to give something back to our fans, Speedco, their employees and customers during this time. I think this is something fun we can all do."

The Replacements 100 is scheduled for Tuesday, March 24 at 9:00 p.m. ET.

FRM PR