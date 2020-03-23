Dan Teitscheid Promoted to Network President of MAVTV

MAVTV is happy to announce that Dan Teitscheid, who has been an integral part of the network's growth since 2014, has been promoted to President of MAVTV. During his tenure as Vice President, Teitscheid was responsible for helping negotiate licensing rights to Lucas Oil-owned content and expanding the reach of the company’s media brands. Before joining the MAVTV team, Dan was with The Walt Disney Company where he was heavily involved in the launch of Disney, ESPN, and ABC's linear and digital media products. Prior to his time at the Walt Disney Company, Teitscheid served as Vice President of Content Distribution and Marketing for MTV Networks.



"With Dan's leadership, vast experience with The Walt Disney Company, ESPN, and MTV Networks, and desire to take MAVTV to the next level in this evolving television landscape, we are well-positioned for an exciting future," said Thomas Fredrickson, COO, Lucas Oil Products.



Additionally, MAVTV would like to welcome John Duff as the newest member of the network’s team. Effective March 16th, John will step into the role of MAVTV's Head of Content. Coming from 25 years of television network experience, Duff possesses the ideal work experience and motorsports industry relationships to hit the ground running. “John’s network programming experience creating and acquiring compelling content, along with his passion for the sport, will be a great asset to MAVTV as we look to grow our content library and remain the go-to network for motorsports entertainment,” says Teitscheid.



MAVTV, which is owned and operated by Lucas Oil, is now available to more viewers than ever before. With a total of 220 providers across cable, satellite, telco and digital platforms, the Motorsports Network is seen in more than 30-million households.



MAVTV PR