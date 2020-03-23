POSTPONED: 26th Anniversary Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America

Kyle Petty Charity Ride, Inc. today announced its decision to postpone its 26th Anniversary Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America presented by Cox Automotive. Originally scheduled to take place May 2 – 8, 2020, the Ride will now be held May 1 – 7, 2021. The Ride will still follow the same route, visit the same scheduled stops and maintain the same participating sponsors as previously announced.

“Throughout the everchanging and dynamic COVID-19 pandemic, our utmost concern has always been and always will be the health and safety of our riders, team and fans,” said Kyle Petty, former NASCAR driver, current NBC Sports racing analyst and founder of the Ride. “While it saddens me that we must postpone this year’s Ride, I know in my heart that this is what’s best for everyone involved. And I can guarantee that we will keep our promise to bring the exact plans for our 26th Anniversary Ride to life in 2021 and continue our mission to raise funds to send kids to Victory Junction!”

Victory Junction – a camp dedicated to providing life-changing camping experiences for children with chronic and serious medical illnesses – has served as the Ride’s primary beneficiary since its establishment by Petty and his family in 2004 in honor of his late son, Adam.

For the latest information on the 26th Anniversary Ride, including its scheduled overnight stops, participating sponsors and more, please visit www.kylepettycharityride.com.

