Stewart-Haas eSports: Homestead Invitational Race Report

• The eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series is an exhibition esports series featuring a collection of actual racecar drivers from the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series.

• While the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series kicked off today at the virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway, it is a multi-week series emulating the original 2020 NASCAR Cup Series schedule.

• With the sports world on a necessary hiatus to combat the spread of the coronavirus, the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series exists in place of actual NASCAR events.

• Each race in the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series consists of 35 drivers.

• Briscoe is a regular iRacer, but mainly in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Prior to today’s eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series race, Briscoe competed in The Replacements 100 last Sunday at the virtual Atlanta Motor Speedway.

• While Bowyer is a veteran NASCAR Cup Series driver, he considers himself a hobby iRacer. This was his first official iRacing start in a virtual NASCAR Cup Series race.

• Bowyer, however, is an iRacing team owner. His eponymous team competes in the eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series with drivers Brandon Kettelle and Brian Schoenberg.

• The next event on the eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series schedule is Tuesday, March 31 at the virtual Bristol Motor Speedway. The race starts at 9 p.m. EDT with live coverage via…

• eNASCAR.com/live

• Facebook.com/NASCAR

• YouTube.com/NASCAR

• Twitch.tv/iRacing

• Stewart-Haas eSports drivers Justin Bolton and Dylan Duval will compete March 31 at Bristol.

SHR PR