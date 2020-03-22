Stewart-Haas eSports: Homestead Invitational Race Report

|
Stewart-Haas eSports Results:
|
• Chase Briscoe (Started 6th, Finished 4th / Running, completed 100 of 100 laps)
• Clint Bowyer (Started 11th, Finished 16th / Running, completed 100 of 100 laps)
|
Chase Briscoe, driver of the No. 98 HighPoint.com/Ford Performance Racing School Ford Mustang:
|
“It was fun to get to do some type of racing, especially with the Cup guys and some others that I don’t get to race against a lot. Hopefully, it was a way for the fans to escape from everything that is going on and enjoy some good racing. Overall, we had a really good race in our HighPoint.com/Ford Performance Racing School Mustang and we were able to get back to the front at the end. I look forward to doing more of these races as we wait out the next chance to get back on track.”
|
Clint Bowyer, Driver of the No. 14 Mobil 1 Ford Mustang:
|
“Guys, I let you down. Heck, I let myself down. I let my fans down. I had sponsors in the stands, praying for a good showing, and I end up wrecking our Mobil 1 Ford Mustang and using both redos, as a matter of fact. I think the real takeaway is, obviously, I need a lot more practice. With everything going on in the country right now, I hope the fans were satisfied and I hope they got their minds off of things for a little bit. We will be back. I will be better and, I promise you, if you get on iRacing and get online, you’re gonna see these boys, probably tonight, battling it out again.”
|
Notes:
|
• The eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series is an exhibition esports series featuring a collection of actual racecar drivers from the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series.
• While the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series kicked off today at the virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway, it is a multi-week series emulating the original 2020 NASCAR Cup Series schedule.
• With the sports world on a necessary hiatus to combat the spread of the coronavirus, the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series exists in place of actual NASCAR events.
• Each race in the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series consists of 35 drivers.
• Briscoe is a regular iRacer, but mainly in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Prior to today’s eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series race, Briscoe competed in The Replacements 100 last Sunday at the virtual Atlanta Motor Speedway.
• While Bowyer is a veteran NASCAR Cup Series driver, he considers himself a hobby iRacer. This was his first official iRacing start in a virtual NASCAR Cup Series race.
• Bowyer, however, is an iRacing team owner. His eponymous team competes in the eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series with drivers Brandon Kettelle and Brian Schoenberg.
• The next event on the eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series schedule is Tuesday, March 31 at the virtual Bristol Motor Speedway. The race starts at 9 p.m. EDT with live coverage via…
• Stewart-Haas eSports drivers Justin Bolton and Dylan Duval will compete March 31 at Bristol.
SHR PR