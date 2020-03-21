Extreme Off-Road Simulation “OVERPASS” Now Available on PC, Xbox ONE, PS4 and Nintendo Switch in North America

Racing News
Saturday, Mar 21 208
Extreme Off-Road Simulation “OVERPASS” Now Available on PC, Xbox ONE, PS4 and Nintendo Switch in North America

NACON and Zordix today announced that innovative off-road simulation Overpass is available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4TM, PC and the Nintendo SwitchTM. Players be able to take on the game’s terrain-based challenges with a fleet of real-world buggies and quads from Arctic Cat, Yamaha, Polaris and Suzuki. They’ll need to master these vehicles to dominate the meticulously-planned levels filled with both natural and man-made obstacles like hills, cliffs, pipes, see-saws, and, of course, mud!

Watch the launch trailer here

 
Overpass™ is available NOW on PC via the Epic Games Store and for the PlayStation 4™ , Xbox One and Nintendo Switch™ platforms.


To know more about the game, visit the official website:
https://play-overpass.com/

Find us on Twitter and YouTube.

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« In Response to COVID-19, Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series Postpones Start of 2020 Racing Season eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series Coverage Resources and News & Notes - Virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway »
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway almost 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

back to top