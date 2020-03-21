Trans Am West Championship at Thunderhill Postponed

Saturday, Mar 21 95
In effort to help reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus, Thunderhill Raceway announced that it will shut down all public access through April 2.  Additionally, the track officials said that it cannot say with any degree of credibility that the track will be open on any given weekend in April.

Given this uncertainty, and the updates and closings brought on by the COVID-19 virus, the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli West Coast Championship race weekend at Thunderhil Raceway April 3-5 has been postponed with the goal of rescheduling in late summer or fall.

“We have been trying our best to do the right thing but it appears that we cannot survive business as usual in this environment,” said David Vodden, Thunderhill President and CEO.

“We will allow private events where no flaggers are needed and no food service is offered beyond pre-prepared box lunches for no more than the stated 25 number, “ noted Vodden.  “We encourage our private test day visitors to not go into town, not to stay over-night and, generally, come in the morning and leave for home in the evening absent any footprint beyond the track.”

Trans Am Series Management and Ownership are continuing to monitor the situation and will provide updates accordingly.

The next scheduled event for both the National and West Coast Championships is set for May 1-3 at WeatherTech Laguna Seca. 

