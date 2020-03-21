Horse people being evicted from Pompano Park

The world of motorsports is built on a foundation of racing that has existed since time immemorial - horse racing. These amazing one horsepower "machines" still compete on tracks all over the country, but the COVID19 pandemic has started to erode the thin line of support that these amazing animals and their caretakers exist in.

Here at Speedway Digest, we have occasionally covered this world of speed, and have even been honored to become a part of the United States Harness Writer's Association (USHWA.) Now, however, it seems as though, for harness racers anyway, their world may be slipping away.

On Thursday, March 19, a notice was sent out to the horsemen and women at Pompano Park. The flyers posted in the backstretch state: “Closure Notice….For the safety and security of all, the backstretch will be closing March 31. All dorms and barns need to be vacated by March 31.”

“This is just outrageous, dangerous, and just plane disappointing” said Dein Spriggs, President of the Florida Standardbred Breeders and Owners Association. “The horse people in the backstretch and their horses at Pompano Park should remain stabled right where they are. The backstretch is the safest place for them right now.

“There is almost no place for the trainers to go with their horses and caretakers. Many caretakers live almost year-round in the dorms. Now they want them to move. Where are they supposed to live? This is just so wrong for Eldorado to do this.

“We would like to work things out,” Spriggs explained, “But was told by Troy Buswell the Isle Casino general manager at 10:41 AM that Pompano Park was terminating the race meet."

Currently, there are approximately 50 caretakers that live on the backstretch of the track and approximately 650 horses that are stabled on the grounds.

The racetrack was conducting fan-less live racing on Wednesday and now have canceled live racing indefinitely at Pompano Park while Gulfstream Park is still holding their races without any fans.

"Eldorado’s eviction of the horses and horse people from the backstretch, along the ceasing of racing, will cause serious financial hardships to the Industry, as well as the safety and welfare of the horsemen and horses," said Spriggs.