NWES enters eSports : Four NASCAR Whelen Euro Series drivers to guest-star in Italian iRacing “Cin Cup Series”

Four NASCAR Whelen Euro Series stars will hit the virtual track on Monday by competing as special guests in the Italian iRacing Cin Cup Series. Reigning EuroNASCAR champion Loris Hezemans, two-time champion Alon Day, EuroNASCAR 2 runner-up Giorgio Maggi and up-and-coming Italian talent Alessandro Brigatti will compete door-to-door against local simracing veterans – the likes of Antonio Miccolis, Alessio Fabbri and Matteo Bortolotti – and many other esports enthusiasts.



The first step of the NWES project to increase exchanges between EuroNASCAR and the simracing world, the showdown will take place at virtual Watkins Glen on Monday, March 23 starting from 20:00 CET. For the occasion, the event counting towards the i-CIN regular season has been branded “NWES 110 at the Glen” and will be streamed live on the EuroNASCAR and SimRacingLeagueTV Youtube channels.



The NWES 110 at the Glen will represent the perfect opportunity for the Italian NASCAR simracers to fulfill their dream of competing against real-life NASCAR drivers, while for the NWES drivers it will make for a special moment to share with the fans.



“I am very excited about joining the I-CIN for the upcoming Cin Cup Series race at Watkins Glen,” said Loris Hezemans. So far Alon, Giorgio and I joined the training sessions and the competition from the front guys looks pretty good. It’s really nice that even in these difficult times we are able to still enjoy our passion for racing in some way and share it with the fans.” said Hezemans.



“We are going through hard times right now all over the world. I feel so sad to see motorsports events getting cancelled and postponed, but this is the reality and I am happy to see that Italians haven’t given up and they keep the flame of the passion alive,” said Alon Day. “I came into racing through simulators, and racing virtually is the same for me as reality so all I know is that I will give my best to win everything I can. But more important than anything else right now, is to keep everybody safe and healthy so we can go back to the car as soon as possible.”



Dating back to 2002, i-CIN is the oldest simracing league in Italy and Alessio Fabbri won the championship three times in his career.



“It’s really exciting to be able to race against drivers coming from the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series, some of which also had real life experiences in NASCAR in the US. At the same time it is also a great opportunity for all of us simracers. I can’t wait to be on track with them on Monday!” said Fabbri.



With the goal to bring NWES drivers and fans virtually together, the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series will continue exploring opportunities with local simracing series all over Europe willing to accept the challenge of the EuroNASCAR stars.

NWES PR