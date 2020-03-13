ASCS Events Still On Across The United States

With the ever-changing climate of information concerning the severity and spread of COVID-19, otherwise known as Coronavirus, the American Sprint Car Series has not received any notifications of event cancellations at this time.

“Our concern above all is the safety and well-being of everyone involved at an ASCS event," stated ASCS National Director, Matt Ward.

"If the situation arises that a track owner/promoter feels that it is too dangerous to host an event, or it has been mandated by national, state, or local government to suspend an event we will seek to reschedule at a better time."

With a free weekend on the horizon, the next events on the ASCS calendar are slated for Friday, March 20 and Saturday, March 21 with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network at the Devil’s Bowl Speedway in Mesquite, Texas.

Saturday, March 21 will also see the San Tan Ford ASCS Desert Sprint Car Series in action at USA Raceway in Tucson, Ariz. which is in conjunction with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars.

Event updates will be posted to http://www.ascsracing.com as well as our Social Media Outlets on Facebook and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS). We will also issue emails to our E-News Letter, which anyone can sign up for at https://bit.ly/3cTRbCq

ASCS PR