Red Bull Athlete Mia Chapman Makes Mint 400 Debut

Up-and-coming off-road racer and Red Bull athlete Mia Chapman made her long-awaited Mint 400 debut this past week, one of the largest and most challenging races in the sport. After a busy week on the Las Vegas Strip at the Mint 400 Off-Road Festival, Chapman ended her first attempt at the Great American Off-Road Race with an eighth place in the UTV Pro NA class in her #1937 Polaris RZR on Yokohama tires.

The week began with a busy schedule for Chapman on Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas. Autograph signings with Yokohama, Vision Wheel, and Rugged Radios on Thursday put Chapman front and center with tens of thousands of passionate off-road supporters. From there, it was off to the starting line in Primm for Friday afternoon’s action, as Chapman looked to build on the momentum of a finish in her desert racing debut in January at the Parker 250.