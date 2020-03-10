Riki Rachtman Joins AFT's Live Talent Team for 2020

American Flat Track announced today an exciting addition to its at-track team of talent for the 2020 season. Riki Rachtman - longtime motorcycle enthusiast and counterculture king - will join the voices of AFT, Scottie Deubler and Brad Baker, as a member of the team on AFT's live stream and at-track entertainment.

Known globally for his years hosting various primetime slots on MTV and VH1, Rachtman is adamant that motorcycling and motorsports run deepest in his roots. For 17 years he has been the host of a nationally syndicated radio show titled Racing Rocks, which pairs motorsports content with some of the best of rock-and-roll music.

Fans may recognize Rachtman his appearance as Grand Marshal of the 2018 Black Hills Half-Mile and from various NASCAR appearances over the last two decades.

"I have always been a fan of flat track racing," said Rachtman. "Every time the races were in Pomona, I would ride to the track, buy my ticket and watch from the grandstands. I still remember the adrenaline I felt watching the battles between Chris Carr and Scottie Parker. This really is a combination of all of my favorite things, and I cannot wait to bring my passion to the fans."

Rachtman will channel his natural energy and excitement for the sport into a role as an at-track announcer and overall hype man for the events - conducting rider interviews, engaging with the audience and participating in AFT's opening ceremonies and victory lane activities.

The team in the booth will once again consist of Scottie Deubler, fan favorite host and play-by-play announcer, and Brad Baker, 2013 AFT Twins presented by Vance & Hines Champion and expert analyst.

Now in his 12th consecutive season of anchoring for AFT, Deubler brings his own experience as a past American Flat Track competitor to the booth. A recognizable figure for AFT fans, his voice has become synonymous with American Flat Track.

Baker, who competed in American Flat Track's premier class until 2018, is an accomplished veteran of the sport and served as an integral part of the introduction and development of the Indian Motorcycle Factory Team during its launch in 2017. Baker continues to be heavily involved in the sport, making his commentary an invaluable addition to events.

