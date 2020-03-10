Jim Beaver Conquers Challenging Mint 400 Course

Racing News
Tuesday, Mar 10 35
Jim Beaver Conquers Challenging Mint 400 Course
Off-road racing returns to Las Vegas this week with the Mint 400, and with it professional off-road racer and radio host Jim Beaver returns to action in his familiar #915 Polaris RZR in the Pro UTV Turbo class. But this week’s race sees a big change for Beaver’s race program: it’ll mark the first race that General Tire, the new title sponsor of the General Tire Down & Dirty Show Powered By Polaris RZR, also serves as the primary sponsor of his race entry.
 
“Expanding our long-standing relationship with General Tire for 2020 has been fantastic, and I’m excited to show off our new-look ride for the rest of the year starting with this weekend’s Mint 400,” said Beaver. “Between welcoming them as our new title sponsor for the radio show and making our SiriusXM debut, it’s already been a huge year for us. I’m excited to debut our new look in the Great American Off-Road Race, and hopefully score a big result to keep our momentum rolling!”
 
Beaver’s 2020 race season kicked off in January with his hometown race, the Parker 250 presented by Polaris RZR. Splitting time behind the wheel with his brother Trent, Beaver and the #915 team fought back from an early mechanical issue to pass dozens of cars over the course of the three-lap race. Despite the initial setback in the running order, the team managed to persevere through a rough course to finish on the lead lap.
 
In addition to his duties behind the wheel, Beaver will also appear on the live streams for this year’s Mint 400 as a race host. Live race coverage runs throughout the weekend at facebook.com/TheMint400 and can also be accessed via the Mint 400 app on the App Store. He'll also host a new edition of the General Tire Down & Dirty Show Powered By Polaris RZR alongside Tiffany Stone from the Polaris RZR booth at the Mint 400 Off-Road Festival on Thursday afternoon.
 
Stay tuned for new episodes of the General Tire Down & Dirty Show Powered By Polaris RZR, Project Action, and more, as well as full coverage of the Mint 400 and all of this week’s action motorsports events on DownAndDirtyShow.com.
 
Jim Beaver Motorsports is supported by General Tire, Vision Wheel, Polaris RZR, Rigid Industries, GSP XTV Axles, DirtFish, Gibson Exhaust, Optimas Starters, Impact Safety, Acronis, Hyperco, HCR Racing, Pro Armor, Assault, Rugged Radios, and Action Sports Canopies. For more information on Jim Beaver and the General Tire Down & Dirty Show Powered By Polaris RZR, visit www.downanddirtyshow.com, follow @JimBeaver15 on social media, and follow @DownAndDirtyShow on Instagram.
Rate this item
(0 votes)
« When Things are Clicking a First Win Seems Easy Riki Rachtman Joins AFT's Live Talent Team for 2020 »
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway almost 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

back to top