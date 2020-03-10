AFT to Launch 2020 Live Streaming Strategy with Doubleheader at DAYTONA

American Flat Track has announced that its DAYTONA 200 and DAYTONA TT doubleheader will premiere a multi-faceted broadcast strategy for the epic season opener.

U.S. fans unable to attend the event at Daytona International Speedway can either catch all of the on-track activity on TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold, or view the NBCSN telecast as it premieres same-day at 11:30 pm ET (8:30 pm PT).

Every lap on the jam-packed Saturday, March 14, schedule will stream live for subscribers of both the entire TrackPass package, as well as those with the AFT-only package.

For viewers looking to tune in abroad, streaming will be made available through an online portal at www.americanflattrack.com.

The 79th DAYTONA 200 kicks off the race action featuring a stacked field. Amongst the highlights are 5 returning winners (Eslick, Wyman, Barnes, Herrin, DiSalvo and Ashmead) and AMA Superbike legend, Josh Hayes, looking for that elusive first win on the famous banking.

Immediately following the DAYTONA 200, American Flat Track will kick off its 2020 season with the DAYTONA TT. Reigning Grand National Champion Briar Bauman will look to repeat his victory in the 2019 season opener in the very first showdown of the AFT SuperTwins era.

TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold allows users to cast streamed content on a connected device via NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app, letting fans experience racing action on their preferred hardware, including big-screen environments. TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold is available on desktop web browsers and via the NBC Sports app on iOS and Android phones and tablets, Apple TV (Gen 4), Roku, Amazon Fire TV, AndroidTV, Xfinity X1, Xfinity Flex and Chromecast devices connected via HDMI.

Fans can access all the content on TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold for $4.99/month or $44.99/year or via the AFT series-specific subpackage that’s being offered at a $1.99/month or $10.99/year introductory rate for 2020. Registered users of FansChoice.tv will receive an introductory free trial to TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold via email invitation leading up to next Saturday's events.

Tickets for the first-ever doubleheader - DAYTONA 200 and DAYTONA TT - at the legendary Daytona International Speedway are on sale now. Watch both historic motorcycle racing events during Bike Week at DAYTONA for just $35 when you purchase an advance General Admission ticket online. Get yours at www.americanflattrack.com.

