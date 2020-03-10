Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series Reschedules Rounds of Season Opening General Tire SoCal Shootout Presented by K&N Filters

|
|
Due to the rescheduling of the opening two rounds, the Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series has made an effort to reinstate these two days of racing later in the season, which allows the championship to remain an 11 round series. As a result, the annual visit to Wild West Motorsports Park in Sparks, Nevada, will add a round to become a two-day affair, with the addition of a night race for Round 5 on Friday, July 24, followed by Round 6 on Saturday, July 25. Additionally, the October visit to Glen Helen Raceway, the penultimate race of the 2020 season, will move from a single day event to a weekend doubleheader, with Round 9 on Saturday, October 3, followed by an afternoon showcase for Round 10 on Sunday, October 4.
Presale purchases of tickets for the SoCal Shootout, including registration fees, can be exchanged for another event on the Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series schedule.
Tickets to the doubleheader event at Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park in Chandler, Arizona, which will now serve as the opening weekend of the 2020 season on Saturday, April 25, and Sunday, April 26, are on sale now, starting at just $20 for adults and $10 for kids for single day general admission on Saturday or Sunday.
Broadcast coverage of the action from Wild Horse Pass will also be streamed LIVE on Lucas Oil Racing TV, kicking off a full season of live streaming coverage on the platform, beginning at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 25, and 11:30 a.m. PT / 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 26.