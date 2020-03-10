Mobile's Okrzesik Files Entry for ARCA Pensacola 200

In 19 races in 2019 Connor Okrzesik tallied 10 top Ten finishes and 2 wins including a 7th place finish in the Inaugural ARCA Pensacola 200 presented by Inspectra Thermal Solutions. Not only was last year's event the first ARCA race at Pensacola it was Okrzesiks first time in an ARCA car!

Okrzesik's wins were against two of racings best Bubba Pollard and NASCAR's 2019 Champion Kyle Busch.

Last year was a solid resume builder for the Mobile native having already competed several times this season in late models and at his family's Sunny South Raceway. 2020 will be busy year for Okrzesik, after this weekend's ARCA East race he'll be headed to the Rattler at South Alabama Speedway and will follow that up with the all of the late model races at Five Flags Speedway.

The ARCA Menards East Series will return to Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Florida on Friday March 13th and Saturday, March 14th. ARCA Practice Friday with racing for Vore's Compacts (VCTS) and Outlaws. On Saturday, racing for VCTS and Pure Stocks start at 4, leading into an autograph session for the ARCA East drivers and the ARCA Pensacola 200 presented by Inspectra Thermal Solutions is set to go green at 7:00 pm. Tickets and camping are available by calling the Speedway 850-941-4343 or 5flagsspeedway.com

Five Flags Speedway / ARCA Menards East Doubleheader Weekend Schedule Of Events

FRIDAY, MARCH 13, 2020 SCHEDULE

12:00 PM - Track Credentials Open

1:00 PM - Hauler Parking

1:30 PM - Garage Opens

3:00-6:00 PM - Optional Track Testing

6:00 PM - VCTS Compact Practice

6:30 PM - ARCA Garage Closes - Outlaw Practice

7:00 PM - VCTS Qualifying

7:30 PM - Outlaw Qualifying

8:00 PM - VCTS Heats & Full Outlaw 35 Lap Feature

9:30 PM - Party In The Parking Lot

SATURDAY, MARCH 14, 2020 SCHEDULE

8:30 AM - Credentials Open

9:00 AM - Garage Opens

9:15 AM - Crew Chief Meeting

10:30 AM - Inspection Begins

11:45 AM - Driver/Spotters/Crew Chief Meeting

1:00-1:45 PM - ARCA Practice

2:00-2:45 PM - Final ARCA Practice

2:50-3:10 PM - VCTS Practice

3:15-3:35 PM - Pure Stock Practice/Qualifying

4:00 PM - Features (VCTS & Pure Stock 25 laps)

5:00 PM - ARCA Single Car Qualifying

5:45 PM - Driver Autograph Session

6:00 PM - Credentials Close

7:00 PM - ARCA Menards East Race 200 Laps

Praytor Management Group PR