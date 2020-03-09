Meyer Shank Racing Kicks off Full Season NTT IndyCar Series Campaign at St. Petersburg

Meyer Shank Racing will look to get a strong start to the 2020 NTT IndyCar season this weekend in the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg (March 15, 3:20pm ET NBCSN) as the team launches its first full season campaign in IndyCar competition. Meyer Shank Racing driver Jack Harvey will be starting his third season with the team, piloting the No. 60 AutoNation / SiriusXM Honda.



The growth from a first-ever entry in the 2017 Indianapolis 500 to a full season program was three years in the making, and sees the Columbus, Ohio-based team arrive in St. Petersburg equipped with a dedicated IndyCar crew of 18 members looking to deliver results for returning team partners AutoNation and SiriusXM.



In the 17 IndyCar races that the team has contested since the 2017 debut, Meyer Shank Racing has completed 1,710 race laps, finished in the top 10 three times and scored a dramatic debut podium in the INDYCAR Grand Prix, just its 12th IndyCar race.



Moving to a full time program that will look to extract the most performance possible from the new technical partnership with Andretti Technologies, the IMSA championship-winning team will target continued strides as the program develops.



“We’re all eager to get the season off to a strong start and welcome back our two primary sponsors, AutoNation and SiriusXM,” said Meyer Shank Racing co-owner, Mike Shank. “We had a promising test at COTA last month and we are headed in the right direction. We’ve got a multi-year program in place and have expanded to a full season, so our expectations continue to rise. We will have some new tracks to learn this year, but I think that Jack has every capability to produce some really strong results this season - we showed that last year with a podium at Indy. My guys have put in a lot of work in the off season to get this car prepared and now we just need to put it on track and show them what we came here to do.”



Harvey has three podium finishes in Indy Lights competition at the Streets of St. Petersburg and scored his first ever IndyCar top 10 finish at St. Pete last season.



“I love racing at St. Pete to kick off the IndyCar season,” said Harvey. “It’s a really fun city and an overall great race weekend. I think we are heading into the 2020 season full of confidence and optimism that we will have our best year yet. Hopefully we will start St. Pete on the right foot and then keep that momentum going from there.”



Qualifying for the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg can be viewed live on the NBC Gold App on Saturday March 14th at 2:45pm ET with a delayed re-air on NBCSN starting at 10:00pm ET. The Firestone Grand Prix is set to go green at 3:20pm ET on Sunday March 15th with live race coverage on NBCSN.



SiriusXM will also be hosting live coverage of the race weekend along with a new weekly show, "Brick by Brick" hosted by AJ Allmendinger and Jack Arute. The show will air every Wednesday at 6:00pm ET on The Dan Patrick Radio Ch. 211.



IndyCar Radio will also provide SiriusXM coverage of Saturday's IndyCar Qualifying (SiriusXM/Online Ch. 205 / Sirius Ch. 216) and Sunday's Firestone Grand Prix of St. Pete (SiriusXM/Online Ch. 205 / Sirius Ch. 211).

