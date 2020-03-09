Enjoy live streaming with SVRA

Sportscar Vintage Racing Association (SVRA) will deliver new value to sponsors and fans alike by extending its reach to a global scale through live video streaming. America’s premier vintage racing organization has rolled out a full-service digital media platform to feature races during nine SpeedTour weekends, including its popular Vintage Race of Champions (VROC) Charity Pro-Am series. Fans around the globe can enjoy the competition through free streaming media to their phones, tablets, and computers. Free downloads are available for both Apple and Android.

The new worldwide service is made possible through an agreement with NAGRA, a Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S) company and the world's leading independent provider of content protection and multiscreen television solutions. SVRA launched a beta trial of the app at the Sebring International Raceway Vintage Festival during competition on Sunday, March 1. NAGRA brings experience spanning 70 years of working with Hollywood studios as well as 30 years of empowering the world’s leading service providers and content owners. The Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli is a partner at the SpeedTour weekends and has also announced a live streaming video app developed by NAGRA.

“Our trial at Sebring was a tremendous success reaching twenty countries worldwide,” said Tony Parella, SVRA President, CEO and majority owner of the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli. “We established a national platform for our sponsors several years ago and now we have extended the reach of our brand on a global level. This thrusts SVRA and our Vintage Race of Champions series into the mainstream motorsports conversation.”

“As the media landscape is more than ever polarized around the top 50 sporting events and leagues worldwide, NAGRA’s cloud-based video content management technologies and services, combined with appropriate business models will enable sport properties like SVRA to deliver a new level of engagement to their fans equal to those at the highest level,” said Jean-Luc Jezouin, SVP Sales Development, NAGRA. “We’re delighted to be part of this new journey with SVRA, whose famous drivers and awesome cars have created so much history in motorsports in the U.S. and around the world.”

The app allows fans access to a variety of content including:

· Full live videos of all SVRA on-track sessions, including behind-the-scenes stories

· Fully produced video stream with live commentary and scoring

· Fans can watch the produced stream or switch to other cameras of their choice

· Race highlights

· Replays of 2020 full races, including Vintage Race of Champions Charity Pro-Ams

· Race results

· Event, team, and driver news

The app provides fans, officials, and sponsors with exciting new capabilities such as “Sporfie” which allows fans to instantly capture their preferred moments during the events and share them immediately via text or social media, thus curating their personal highlights of the event. Race stewards also have a new advanced capability, Video Assisted Referee (VAR), which enables them to review on-track actions instantaneously from all available cameras to help make accurate, well informed decisions, in the shortest amount of time. The app is customizable for sponsor logo placement on live video streams, replays, and even on the moments captured by fans. Additionally, banners can be placed within the app and allow for promotional clips prior to the live video stream.