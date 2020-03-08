Oswego Supermodified stars ready to challenge in Syracuse Indoor races March 13 - 14

Michael Barnes and Tyler Thompson, two highly regarded Supermodified drivers from Oswego Speedway, have entered the 2020 Indoor Auto Racing Series Fueled By VP Race Fuels events being held inside the New York State Fairgrounds Exposition Center on Friday and Saturday nights March 13-14.

Two days of action will feature complete programs for TQ Midgets, Slingshots and Champ Karts with overall BELFOR “Concrete Series” champions to be crowned on Saturday evening.

Barnes, Oswego’s Supermodified 2016 track champion, and Thompson, the 2019 Oswego Speedway Classic winner, are Jason Simmons Racing (JSR) teammates on the Indoor Series this season. After three events, JSR’s TQ team of Barnes and Thompson rank 11th and 12th respectively in points, after each qualified for the prestigious Gambler’s Classic inside Atlantic City, NJ’s Boardwalk Hall back on February 1st as well as the two early January races inside Allentown, PA’s PPL Center.

Barnes, who was the first driver in Oswego Speedway history to run a sub-17 second lap around the venerable oval in a non-winged car, was immediately impressed with the TQ Indoor discipline his first time out in Allentown. “It’s quick around here,” Barnes deadpanned. “Things happen fast in these cars, just like the Supers at Oswego.”

Barnes, 36, of Mexico, NY, finished tenth and ninth in Allentown and eleventh in Atlantic City. He was a bit more reflective after the Atlantic City race. “I never figured this place out at all,” Barnes remarked. “I was confident coming in but am leaving scratching my head. We could never get the car hooked up.”

Thompson, 17, of Fulton, NY became the youngest driver in Oswego Speedway history to win a Supermodified feature this past summer then, in one of the greatest upsets in racing history won the 63rd Budweiser International Classic 200. “When I won for the first time this summer, to be honest, I realized that winning the Oswego Classic wasn’t a dream, it was a possibility. That win was a huge boost of confidence,” Thompson shared.

Thompson, a rookie on the 2019 Indoor Series, finished a disappointed 20th in both of the Allentown races after early race problems. In Atlantic City, Thompson led the field to the green flag from the pole position and managed an eighth place finish, a total change from his teammate’s result. “Just tried to stay out of trouble in Atlantic City,” Thompson said. “Survive and finish.”

Oswego Speedway has stepped up as a sponsor of the event. The winner of each of the four TQ Midget Car heat races on both Friday and Saturday night will receive not only a spot in the A-Main but a $50 bonus thanks to Oswego, the home of SuperModified racing. Dr. Williams Lowe, a long-time supporter of TQ Midget racing, has also posted $200 to the fast qualifier both nights.

N.Y.’s JSR also has fielded a two car Champ Kart team for the 2020 Indoor Series. Allentown, PA winner, Tyler Brown, is in command of the Champ Kart standings following a third place finish in Atlantic City. After finishing 12th in both Allentown and Atlantic City, Dan Kapuscinski is tied for 11th in the Champ Kart order with two events remaining in Syracuse.

The race for the Indoor BELFOR Concrete Series championship will be decided between point leader Andy Jankowiak, Matt Janisch, defending champion Erick Rudolph and Tim Buckwalter after qualifying and feature events are held both nights in Syracuse.

Doors open on Friday at 5:30 and Saturday at 5 pm. Fans are allowed pre-race access to the pit each night for one hour after the doors have opened. Racing will begin nightly with heat races for all divisions with the first green flag on Friday at 7:30. On Saturday, action begins a half-hour earlier at 7 pm.

Tickets are available in a range of different prices through links on www.indoorautoracing.com and the venue box office. Tickets will be available each race night starting at 2pm at the Exposition Center Box office.

Race fans can enjoy a double header weekend at the Fairgrounds with the 34th annual Syracuse Motorsports Expo and Trade Show being held at the Center Of Progress Building on the Fairgrounds. This show opens on Saturday at 10 am giving everyone plenty of time to enjoy that show then walk over to the nearby Exposition Center for the races that night. The Trade show reopens on Sunday from 11 to 4 pm.

Sponsorship at a variety of levels to meet every budget is available for the Syracuse event. Interested parties should contact Danny Sammons at 609-888-3618 or e-mail This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

AARN PR