Cling Goes Back To Back With ASCS Desert Non-Wing Series

Three starts on the season with the San Tan Ford ASCS Desert Non-Wing Series, and just as many podium finishes, Tempe’s Sterling Cling made it back to back visits to the top of the podium with his win Saturday night at Central Arizona Speedway.

Cling’s third career victory with the San Tan Ford ASCS Desert Non-Wing Series, Saturday’s run to the checkered flag saw repeat performances of third to first runs in Heat and A-Feature action. Leading all but the opening lap of the night’s final event, Cling gapped the field by 3.963 seconds.

Rick Shuman settled for second with Joe Scheopner crossing third. Ryan Murphy picked up four positions with Joshua Shipley advancing from 13th to complete the top five.

Dustin Cormany moved up from 10th to cross sixth with Jonas Reynolds, Aaron Jones, R.J. Johnson, and Randy Nelson completing the top ten.

Up next, the series will be at USA Raceway in Tucson, Ariz. on Saturday, March 21.

