Chandler Smith Wins the General Tire 150 in Phoenix

Though the No. 18 of Ty Gibbs dominated much of the 150-lap race, it was ultimately Chandler Smith in the No. 20 JBL Toyota who reigned supreme. The 17-year-old found himself in victory lane after taking the lead during the final restart. This victory marks his eighth win in the ARCA Menards Series.

Smith accredited much of his win to his crew chief, Billy Venturini. Looking back on his final restart Smith said, “Look where we ended up. It all came down for a reason.”

Following 0.303 seconds behind him was the No. 25 of Michael Self. Making up the rest of the top five was Ty Gibbs, the No. 17 of Tanner Gray, and the No. 17W of Zane Smith.

Throughout the course of the action-packed race, there were eight cautions. The first caution came on lap 12 with the No. 06 of Tim Richmond spinning in turn four. Turn four proved troublesome again on lap 32 when the No. 22 of Christian McGhee drove across the nose of the No. 16 of Gio Scelzi. Scelzi was also involved in the third caution on lap 38 when he hit the wall after slight contact with the No. 21 of Sam Mayer. The fourth caution gave way on lap 53 when Self suffered from mechanical issues and then was hit from behind by the No. 12 of Lawless Alan. Nine laps later, the No. 99 of Gracie Trotter stalled out on the track, which revealed the fifth caution. Lap 80 brought trouble for the No. 32 of Howie Di Savino III, who spun after racing side-by-side with the No. 15 of Drew Dollar. The seventh caution came out on lap 128 when the No. 46 of Thad Moffit slammed into the wall. The last caution appeared with six laps to go for contact between Dollar and the No. 19 of Jesse Love.

ARCA racing will be back in action on April 19 at Salem Speedway for the Kentuckiana Ford Dealers 200. The race will begin at 2 p.m. ET and can be found on MAVTV or TrackPass.