Red Bull Athlete Mia Chapman Readies For Mint 400 Debut

Professional off-road racer and Red Bull athlete Mia Chapman gets back behind the wheel for the second time this season with this weekend’s Mint 400. Taking on the Pro UTV NA class in the #1837 Polaris RZR on Yokohama tires, Chapman will hope to make her first attempt at the Great American Off-Road Race a memorable one.

“I can’t wait to take on my first Mint 400!” said Chapman. “When it comes to off-road racing in the United States, the Mint is as special as it gets, from the days of build-up to the challenges of the race itself. This is the one race I’ve been looking forward to since making the switch to desert racing, and after we scored a decent finish to start the year in Parker, I’m confident we can build on that and run even better this weekend!”