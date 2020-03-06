Red Bull Athlete Mia Chapman Readies For Mint 400 Debut

Red Bull Athlete Mia Chapman Readies For Mint 400 Debut
Professional off-road racer and Red Bull athlete Mia Chapman gets back behind the wheel for the second time this season with this weekend’s Mint 400. Taking on the Pro UTV NA class in the #1837 Polaris RZR on Yokohama tires, Chapman will hope to make her first attempt at the Great American Off-Road Race a memorable one.
“I can’t wait to take on my first Mint 400!” said Chapman. “When it comes to off-road racing in the United States, the Mint is as special as it gets, from the days of build-up to the challenges of the race itself. This is the one race I’ve been looking forward to since making the switch to desert racing, and after we scored a decent finish to start the year in Parker, I’m confident we can build on that and run even better this weekend!”
 
Coming off of a top-20 finish in the season-opening Parker 250 presented by Polaris RZR, Chapman will team with veteran co-driver Erica Sacks for her first Mint 400. Sacks has two decades of off-road navigation experience, with race and championship victories in everything from stage rally to the top classes of desert racing. Sacks, who also operates the Waypoint Navigation School to educate the next generation of co-drivers, has been working with Chapman to prepare for her Mint 400 debut.
“I’m really grateful to Erica for coming on board as my navigator for this weekend,” Chapman continued. “We’ve been working hard to get ready for what is sure to be one of the toughest events I’ll race all year. It’s a huge asset to have such an experienced co-driver in the cockpit with me, and I’m looking forward to learning even more from her while we’re out on the course!”
 
Mia Chapman is supported by Red Bull, R-N-R Steel, Yokohama, Kicker Performance Audio, Walker Evans Racing, Vision Wheel, Rigid Industries, Jim Beaver’s Down & Dirty Show Powered By Polaris RZR, Action Sports Canopies, Muzzys, Sparco, DynoJet, AiM Sports, Xtreme Racing Fabrication, and Rugged Radios. For more information on Mia Chapman and her off-road racing career, visit www.miachapman.com or follow Mia on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 

