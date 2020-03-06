Introducing the 2020 Indian Scout Bobber Sixty

Friday, Mar 06 92
Indian Motorcycle, America’s First Motorcycle Company, today introduced the 2020 Indian Scout Bobber Sixty – a 999cc version of its popular Scout Bobber, that is 24 pounds lighter. Starting at $8,999, the Scout Bobber Sixty is a more attainable option for riders seeking Indian Motorcycle’s premium quality and craftsmanship combined with a stripped-down aesthetic.

 

Powered by the same 78-horsepower engine as the Scout Sixty, the Scout Bobber Sixty’s light weight, nimble handling, and low center of gravity will appeal to all riders seeking mean, old school styling at a competitive price point.

 

“Bringing a stripped down, old-school Bobber priced at $8,999 is something we’re very excited about. We’re proud to provide such a dynamic offering at a price point that makes owning an Indian motorcycle extremely attainable to an even wider range of riders,” said Reid Wilson, Vice President of Indian Motorcycle.   

 

The Scout Bobber Sixty maintains the stripped-down styling of the Scout Bobber, including chopped fenders and a confident riding position, while adding several cues that give the model a look of its own. The Scout Bobber Sixty features a blacked-out engine, a modern tank badge, perch mount mirrors, stripped down headlight, an all-black seat, and all new five-spoke all black wheels.

 

Riders looking to customize their Scout Bobber Sixty can do so by selecting from more than 140 authentic Indian Motorcycle accessories. Riders looking to venture outside city limits can enjoy a comfortable ride with Indian Motorcycle’s an all-new color matched comfort seat and passenger seat options.

                                                                                                                                                                                      

Shipping to U.S. and Canadian dealers now, the Scout Bobber Sixty is available in Thunder Black and Thunder Black Smoke paint with ABS and non-ABS versions. Scout Bobber Sixty pricing starts at $8,999 with financing options as low as $111 a month.

 

Learn more about Indian Motorcycle and the Scout Bobber Sixty by visiting IndianMotorcycle.com and following along on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

                           

