Four DIRTcar Champions Featured at Syracuse Motorsports Expo

The 34th annual Syracuse Motorsports Expo attracts thousands of race fans across the Northeast, March 14-15 in the Center of Progress Building at the New York State Fairgrounds. DIRTcar Racing and the Super DIRTcar Series are coming in full force with all four 2019 series champions’ cars on display.

Race fans have the opportunity to grab a photo with the 2019 Super DIRTcar Series championship Buzz Chew Racing No. 88 Big Block Modified, driven by Mat Williamson from St. Catharine’s, Ontario.

Williamson edged out the seven-time Series champion Matt Sheppard at the 2019 Can-Am World Finals for his first career Super DIRTcar Series championship. He also took the checkered flag at Oswego Speedway to win the NAPA Super DIRT Week XLVIII Billy Whitaker Cars 200.

Erick Rudolph, of Ransomville, NY, has proven to be an absolute ace in the cockpit of his No. 25R DIRTcar 358 Modified. He’s won track championships at Utica-Rome Speedway and Ransomville Speedway. Get up close and personal with Rudoph’s 2019 DIRTcar 358 Modified Series championship-winning car.

Not only can Erick Rudolph wheel a dirt modified, but he can get around the extremely tight indoor bullrings driving his TQ-Midget. After the expo, head over to the New York Fairgrounds Expo Center Saturday night, March 14, to watch him do just that.

Kevin Root is a DIRTcar Sportsman Modified rock star. The fan-favorite now has back-to-back Sportsman Modified Series championships. Not only is he fast, but his ride always stands out on the race track. Be sure to check it out at the DIRTcar display.

The enthusiastic DIRTcar Pro Stock Series champion C.D. Beauchamp will also have his full-fendered beauty on display rounding out the four DIRTcar Northeast series champions. Beauchamp is making the tow all the way down from Ormstown, QUE.

The 34th annual Syracuse Motorsports Expo runs from 10 am to 8 pm on Saturday, March 14 and 11 am to 4 pm Sunday, March 15. Stop by the DIRTcar display to see all four DIRTcar Northeast champions, grab a schedule card, and chat with DIRTcar officials.

If you are not able to make it to the show, follow us on Facebook and Twitter for photos and more from the weekend. You never know who might show up.

DIRTcar Series PR