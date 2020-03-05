McCallister Precision Marketing Partners With CARS Tour

The CARS Solid Rock Carriers Tour is proud to announce that McCallister Precision Marketing has become the Official Motorsports Marketing Company of the series.

As part of the partnership, McCallister Precision Marketing’s logo and branding will appear on every car as part of the 2020 contingency package at each CARS Solid Rock Carriers Tour event. CARS Solid Rock Carriers Tour champions in the late model stock car and super late model divisions will also receive a custom championship firesuit courtesy of McCallister Precision Marketing.

“It is so great to see a company like MPM Marketing give back to the competitors and utilize a motorsports marketing program to do so,” explained CARS Tour Series Director Chris Ragle. “Not only that, but MPM will be an asset to the tour this year as a vital marketing arm to help grow the series and allow us to reach more fans and competitors alike.”

In addition, McCallister Precision Marketing will also serve as the sponsor of the CARS Late Model Stock Tour Hometown Hero Award. The Hometown Hero Award will give the top-three late model stock car drivers in local weekly track points prior to the CARS Tour event at each race track on the schedule one, two or three free Hoosier tires depending on order of entry.

McCallister Precision Marketing was founded in 2005 by Tonya McCallister, a lifelong member of the racing fraternity who grew up watching her father race dirt late models. After a brief foray into driving race cars herself, McCallister eventually graduated from college and began a career in marketing with a job at a local hospital. In 2005 she decided to leave the hospital and open McCallister Precision Marketing in order to pursue her passion for racing.

McCallister Precision Marketing focuses on assisting up-and-coming race car drivers with career advancement and promotion. McCallister Precision Marketing helps drivers build confidence in front of and behind the camera, giving them the tools they need to advance to the next level. The company also provides companies with a strategic plan for their sales, marketing and promotional needs.

“We are thrilled to be able to begin this relationship with the CARS Solid Rock Carriers Tour,” said McCallister. “We have several clients competing in the CARS Tour this year, so it made sense to expand our reach to include a relationship with the series itself. I’ve known Jack McNelly and Chris Ragle for years now and it’s an honor to be able to work with them this season.”

McCallister Precision Marketing represents drivers Nolan Pope and Jonathan Findley, both of whom will race full-time in the CARS Late Model Stock Tour this year as part of Lee Faulk Racing and Development, another McCallister Precision Marketing client.