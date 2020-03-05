Enjoy Free IMS Museum Admission on Smithsonian ‘Museum Day,’ April 4!

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum is providing free admission Saturday, April 4, in observance of Smithsonian magazine’s 2020 Museum Day.

, download and print the free ticket and present it at the IMS Museum Welcome Desk. To enjoy free IMS Museum admission for two on Museum Day, visit Smithsonian magazine’s website at https://www.smithsonianmag. com/museumday/museum-day-2020/ , download and print the free ticket and present it at the IMS Museum Welcome Desk.

If you’re a Bank of America (BoA) customer and cannot visit the IMS Museum on Smithsonian Museum Day, don’t forget that April 4-5 is the monthly “Museums on Us” weekend for Bank of America customers – just show your BoA (or affiliate) card either day and receive one free admission to the IMS Museum.

The Smithsonian and Bank of America promotions do not apply to IMS Museum Track Tours; please visit the IMS Museum website at www.indyracingmuseum.org for tour options and pricing.

As only one of nine museums in Indiana participating in the nationwide Museum Day celebration – which Smithsonian describes as “an annual celebration of boundless curiosity” – the IMS Museum is uniquely positioned to tell the story of two of Indiana’s most important cultural and technological institutions: the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Indianapolis 500.

Several family-friendly activities, including an all-ages scavenger hunt, are planned.

“From the Vault” Closing Soon: 2020 Museum Day is the perfect opportunity to visit the IMS Museum’s current featured exhibit, “From the Vault presented by Bank of America,” before it closes on April 20. “From the Vault” features many of the rarest and most historically significant artifacts from the IMS Museum collection, including one-of-a-kind race cars, automobiles, trophies and memorabilia. The Museum will announce details soon about dual exhibits, opening May 1, celebrating one of the Indianapolis 500’s most remarkable eras.

For additional details on Museum Day and participating attractions nationwide, please visit the 2020 Smithsonian Museum Day website at the address listed above.

IMS Museum PR