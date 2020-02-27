Nolan Pope Set For Southern National Doubleheader

Nolan Pope is set for a busy weekend of competition by competing in the super late model and late model stock portions of the rescheduled Solid Rock Carriers Thanksgiving Classic this weekend at Southern National Motorsports Park.

The Thanksgiving Classic was originally scheduled for Thanksgiving weekend last year, but Mother Nature intervened and forced track officials to postpone the event to this weekend.

“Two races means two chances to take home a trophy,” said Pope. “Southern National is a tough track, but my guys at Lee Faulk Racing always bring me good race cars so I think we’ve got a good chance to be competitive in both races.

“Competing this weekend also gets us a little ahead of the game for the CARS Tour race next week, so that’ll help us as we chase a championship there.”

The doubleheader Thanksgiving Classic at Southern National Motorsports Park will be Pope’s second and third races of the season. He kicked off the year by competing in the annual Ice Breaker at Myrtle Beach (S.C.) Speedway, finishing eighth in his debut at the track.

“Any chance you get to make some extra laps is a good thing,” said Michael Faulk of Lee Faulk Racing and Development. “The Thanksgiving Classic gives us 250 laps of racing between the super late model and the late model stock, so Nolan will have lots of chances to learn and gain experience at Southern National.”



Pope’s Thanksgiving Classic experience will begin on Saturday, Feb. 29 when he competes in the 125-lap super late model event, which will be sanctioned by the PRA Tours. He’ll return to Southern National the following day on Sunday, March 1 for the 125-lap late model stock car portion of the Thanksgiving Classic.

Following the Thanksgiving Classic, Pope’s focus will shift to the CARS Solid Rock Carriers Tour opener, the Solid Rock Carriers 300, scheduled for March 7 at Southern National Motorsports Park.