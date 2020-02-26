Autodrome Drummond and Airborne Speedway to Sanction DIRTcar Pro Stocks and Work Together on Schedules

Is 2020 the year of the DIRTcar Pro Stock division? DIRTcar Racing is excited to announce two more track sanctioning agreements for the full-fendered warriors: Autodrome Drummond in Drummondville, QUE and Airborne Speedway in Plattsburgh, NY.

The future is bright at Airborne Speedway with Lyle DeVore, general manager of Albany-Saratoga Speedway and Lebanon Valley Speedway, at the helm. The savvy promotor is bringing back the popular DIRTcar Pro Stocks to the famed Plattsburgh oval for 2020.

Yan Bussiere’s Autodrome Drummond is one of the premier racing facilities in Canada. The high-banked Drummondville speedway is set to include the DIRTcar Pro Stocks in their Hoosier Racing Tire Weekly Championship program.

DIRTcar Pro Stock drivers at both tracks will benefit from the advantages of participating in the Hoosier Racing Tire Weekly Championship. All drivers will have their top 16 weekly, series, and DIRTcar sanctioned special Feature finishes counted towards the point fund.

Additionally, every time a DIRTcar Pro Stock graces Victory Lane, the photo and results are included in the Hoosier Racing Tire Weekly newsletter, amplifying track and driver sponsorships.

In light of the proximity of both race tracks, DeVore and Bussiere will work together to make the best schedule possible for their DIRTcar Pro Stock competitors. Both tracks are looking forward to creating a new hotbed for Pro Stock racing.

The return of Pro Stocks to Airborne along with the additions of Drummond, Can-Am and Glen Ridge to weekly sanctioning is indeed making 2020 the year of Pro Stocks.

Stay tuned for their Hooser Racing Tire Weekly Championship schedules.

DIRTcar Series PR