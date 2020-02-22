Tackle the toughest challenges in OVERPASS

With the expanding influence of gaming in motorsports, there is always a new and exciting way for armchair racers to become closer to the action. For fans of offroad racing, there's Overpass!

NACON and Zordix Racing have highlighted some of the unique gameplay elements in OverpassTM in a new video that focuses on the two types of track available: Obstacle Courses and Hillclimbs. While the release of Overpass on PC is scheduled for February 27, 2020 in North America, the Xbox one, PS4 and Nintendo Switch versions will be available on March 17, 2020.



With Obstacle Courses, the challenge is in knowing how to cross each natural or artificial obstacle in the best way possible. This requires careful use of the throttle, deciding where to position the wheels for the best grip, and using the differential lock wisely to avoid getting stuck. Many options are available to the player and the best one will depend on several factors: the vehicle, the terrain, damage to the vehicle and the player's driving style. For Hillclimbs, the goal is to find a path up to the hill's summit. It's usually a shorter distance but a harder challenge. Knowing how to analyze the terrain is essential for climbing the steep slopes successfully.



Watch the new Overpass Gameplay Spotlight trailer here:

https://youtu.be/eiAFJZgbAIo



In this off-road simulation, challenge yourself on extreme tracks at the controls of buggies and quads from major manufacturers. In a variety of local and online game modes, master the terrain physics, overcome obstacles and cope with damage to your vehicle to triumph in this demanding off-road challenge.

Overpass™ will be available on PC via the Epic Games Store on February 27, 2020 and on March 17 for the PlayStation 4™ , Xbox One and Nintendo Switch™ platforms.



To pre-order or know more about the game, visit the official website:

https://play-overpass.com/



