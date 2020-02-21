Love Grabs Second In ARCA West Opener In Vegas

Fifteen-year-old Jesse Love emerged as a major contender in the ARCA Menards Series West season opener at The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Thursday night, as he came away with a runner-up finish in his series debut.

He dashed from second on the grid in his No. 19 NAPA Power Premium Plus Toyota Camry to lead early in the Star Nursery 150, before settling into second.

Love is among a contingent of five talented young rookies competing this year for Bill McAnally Racing. Three of those drivers ran 2-3-4 for most of the race on Thursday, with Love followed by Gracie Trotter and Lawless Alan.

Trotter held down the third position in her No. 99 ENEOS Toyota Camry throughout the race until getting shuffled back after a restart with seven laps remaining. That shuffle also left Alan to finish sixth in the No. 12 AUTOParkit / NGK Toyota Camry.

Gio Scelzi, meanwhile, had to battle back after his No. 16 NAPA AUTO PARTS / Curb Records Toyota Camry got turned around after contact from Alan early in the race. He came away with a 10th-place finish. Teammate Holley Hollan came home 12th in the No. 50 JBL / NAPA Filters / NAPA Belts & Hoses Toyota Camry.

BMR PR