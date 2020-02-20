Jonathan Findley Joins Lee Faulk Racing For CARS Tour Title Chase

Lee Faulk Racing and Development is excited to announce that 21-year-old Jonathan Findley has joined the team to pursue the CARS Late Model Stock Tour championship.

Findley joins the team after most recently contesting the full CARS Late Model Stock Tour season in 2019 while driving for his family-owned race team. He earned a best finish of third at Orange County Speedway in Rougemont, N.C., and ended the season ranked 16th in the series standings.

“This is an incredible opportunity,” said Findley, a native of Bristow, Va. “I’ve been working with Tonya McCallister at MPM Marketing to make this happen and I’m really happy that we got it done. Lee and Michael Faulk have great cars and great people behind them and I think this will be my best opportunity to race for wins and a championship.”

Prior to racing with the CARS Late Model Stock Tour, Findley made a name for himself racing locally in Virginia and North Carolina. He earned three INEX Bandolero Virginia State championships - two in Bandit and one in Outlaw - as well as multiple track championships at Old Dominion Speedway in the Bandolero division.

He advanced to late model stock car competition shortly thereafter and in 2015 he captured the Southern National Motorsports Park track championship at the age of 16.

“We raced against Jonathan a lot last year with the CARS Tour and we noticed how hard he and his grandfather worked,” said Michael Faulk of Lee Faulk Racing and Development. “There was no shortage of drive and effort on Jonathan’s part, on or off the race track. We’re proud to welcome him into the Lee Faulk Racing family and we’re looking forward to getting on track with him for the first time in a few weeks.”

Findley will drive the No. 4 entry out of the Lee Faulk Racing and Development with support from Vets on Track. Additional sponsors will be announced at a later date.

Findley is the second driver announced by Lee Faulk Racing and Development who will chase the CARS Late Model Stock Tour title, joining Nolan Pope as part of the team’s CARS Tour program.

The CARS Tour season will begin on March 7 at Southern National Motorsports Park in Kenly, N.C., with the Solid Rock Carriers 300 presented by SRI Performance.