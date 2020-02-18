Five Questions with Mikhail Aleshin

Over the past few years of hosting Speedway Digest Thursday Night Thunder, I have had the pleasure of chatting with many amazing drivers, all with a story to tell. Some of these competitors are so compelling that you just know that they are something truly special.

With this series, Five Questions hopes to give you a bit more insight into the minds of some of these racers, and perhaps make them seem a bit more...human!

You’ve driven IndyCar, prototypes, and more. Of all the things you’ve been behind the wheel of, which has been your favorite? I really can't call my favorite one, as I've been doing many interesting racing categories through my career and all of them have good and bad side.

But definitely, at the moment the highlights are participating in FIA WEC on our BR1 LMP1 car and of course Indycar with SMP Racing.



What are some of the ways you deal with the chaos of a race weekend?

T he most important is to stay focused in qualifying and the race. For me, the best way to do that is to have a 30 min nap before the start.





What has been your most memorable moment with a fan? I would say it was at the Indy 500.

One man asked the autograph, and said that his granddad use to take his father to that race, then his father used to take that man to that race when he was young. And now he came to the race with his son and they're both fans of mine.

How amazing is that: four generations that love racing!?



What is one racing moment you are most fond of? All weekend at Pocono 2016 and of course 24 hours of Le Mans 2019!



Outside of Racing, what are some things you most enjoy? My family and my guitars:)