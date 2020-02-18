Five Questions with Mikhail Aleshin

Over the past few years of hosting Speedway Digest Thursday Night Thunder, I have had the pleasure of chatting with many amazing drivers, all with a story to tell. Some of these competitors are so compelling that you just know that they are something truly special.
With this series, Five Questions hopes to give you a bit more insight into the minds of some of these racers, and perhaps make them seem a bit more...human!
What are some of the ways you deal with the chaos of a race weekend?
The most important is to stay focused in qualifying and the race. For me, the best way to do that is to have a 30 min nap before the start.
What has been your most memorable moment with a fan? I would say it was at the Indy 500.
What is one racing moment you are most fond of? All weekend at Pocono 2016 and of course 24 hours of Le Mans 2019!
Outside of Racing, what are some things you most enjoy? My family and my guitars:)
We'd like to thank Mikhail Aleshin for taking the time out of his busy schedule. Stay tuned for the next installment of this continuing series.