Five Questions with Mikhail Aleshin

Racing News
Tuesday, Feb 18 67
Over the past few years of hosting Speedway Digest Thursday Night Thunder, I have had the pleasure of chatting with many amazing drivers, all with a story to tell. Some of these competitors are so compelling that you just know that they are something truly special.

With this series, Five Questions hopes to give you a bit more insight into the minds of some of these racers, and perhaps make them seem a bit more...human!

You’ve driven IndyCar, prototypes, and more. Of all the things you’ve been behind the wheel of, which has been your favorite?  I really can't call my favorite one, as I've been doing many interesting racing categories through my career and all of them have good and bad side.
 
But definitely, at the moment the highlights are participating in FIA WEC on our BR1 LMP1 car and of course Indycar with SMP Racing.

What are some of the ways you deal with the chaos of a race weekend?
The most important is to stay focused in qualifying and the race. For me, the best way to do that is to have a 30 min nap before the start.

What has been your most memorable moment with a fan? I would say it was at the Indy 500.
 
One man asked the autograph, and said that his granddad use to take his father to that race, then his father used to take that man to that race when he was young. And now he came to the race with his son and they're both fans of mine.
 
How amazing is that: four generations that love racing!?

What is one racing moment you are most fond of? All weekend at Pocono 2016 and of course 24 hours of Le Mans 2019!

Outside of Racing, what are some things you most enjoy? My family and my guitars:)
 
 

 

We'd like to thank Mikhail Aleshin for taking the time out of his busy schedule. Stay tuned for the next installment of this continuing series.

Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway almost 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

