BMW i to continue supplying fleet of course cars as official vehicle partner of Formula E
BMW i has today announced its extended partnership as official vehicle partner of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship, continuing to supply Formula E with an extensive fleet of course cars at every race.
 
As a founding partner of Formula E, the continued collaboration was confirmed at an event held ahead of the CBMM Mexico City E-Prix, to present the striking new design and colour scheme of the BMW i8 safety car.
 
The updated livery - which will make its debut on track in Mexico City this weekend - was unveiled by Jamie Reigle, Chief Executive Officer of Formula E, Pia Schoerner, Head of BMW Motorsport Marketing, internationally renowned influencer Brooklyn Beckham, together with Dr. Andreas Aumann, Vice President BMW i Product, eMobility.
 
With the renewed partnership beyond the current season, the German manufacturer will continue to equip Formula E with a fleet of BMW i safety vehicles, including the new-look safety car, race director car, medical car and rescue car.
 
As well as supplying circuit course cars, BMW i branded vehicles will also remain an important part of the enhanced Formula E fan and guest programme, with passenger laps enabling fans to experience the thrill and excitement of electric cars at every E-Prix.
 
