Andretti Autosport welcomes back a familiar face this season, announcing today that GT4 racing driver Colin Mullan will again co-drive the No. 36 Window World- MI Windows and Doors Sprint X McLaren along with Jarett Andretti.
The returning Mullan raced along with Andretti during four Pirelli GT4 America Sprint X events in 2019. Jarett Andretti looks to continue the winning streak he shared along with Mullan, stating, “It was great to share so many podiums with Colin last season. For a driver of his age, I think his experience and record speaks for itself. We’re happy to have him back and I look forward to winning more with him.”
Mullan shares Andretti’s excitement, “I’m very excited to be joining Andretti Autosport and Jarett Andretti for the 2020 GT4 America Sprint X championship. Jarett and I meshed very well as co-drivers during my partial season with the team last year. The whole organization has been a pleasure to work with, and I was welcomed into their family immediately. It’s been amazing to work with both McLaren and a team that carries such a pedigree in racing, and I’m looking forward to continuing that relationship into the future. I have no doubt that we’ll be a serious contender for podiums and race wins this year!” stated Mullan.
The 2020 Pirelli GT4 America Sprint X series features a 60-minute race with a halfway pit stop and driver change. Mullan and Andretti will each drive for 30-minute intervals. The season kicks off on March 7 at The Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas.
Jarett Andretti Announces Sprint X Co-Driver Colin Mullan
