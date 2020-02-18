Jimmy Kite To Take the Wheel in Four Vintage Events

Veteran open wheel and stock car racer Jimmy Kite will race the full, four-race season of the Sportscar Vintage Racing Association's (SVRA) Vintage Race of Champions Charity Pro-Am Series in 2020. Kite (Brownsburg, Indiana) will contest the VROC rounds at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta (March 26 - 27), the Brickyard Vintage Racing Invitational (June 17 - 21) at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the Heacock Classic Gold Cup at VIRginia International Raceway (September 24 - 27) and the season-finale U.S. Vintage National Championships at the Circuit of the Americas (November 5 - 8) in Austin, Texas. Details of the car the five-time Indianapolis 500 starter and 1997 USAC Silver Crown Copper World Classic winner will be driving will be announced at a later date.

No stranger to SVRA competition, Kite drove in his first vintage event at Indianapolis in 2015. He has competed in at least one round every season since. In 2018, Indy's Fastest Rookie Qualifier (1998) won the A Production class with Gary Klutt in the Brickyard Vintage Racing Invitational at "The Speedway". In addition to his stints in the cockpit of vintage machines, Kite is an instructor for the Dodge/SRT Thrill Rides program and pace car driver for the one-make Ferrari Challenge race series in North America.

The VROC Charity Pro-Am is a Saturday feature event for the SVRA. The cars are primarily 1963 to 1972 vintage Corvettes, Camaros and Mustangs of SVRA "Group 6" A and B Production. The Pro-Am style series pairs professionals with amateur drivers. The amateur starts the 50-minute race for a preset minimum number of laps before handing the car over to their professional co-driver.