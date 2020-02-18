American Honda and American Flat Track Expand Honda Talon Experience with 2020 Partnership Renewal

American Flat Track and American Honda Motor Co. proudly announce a renewal of the official partnership between the powersports industry leader and AFT that will introduce an expansion of its Honda Talon experiential program at all rounds of the 2020 season.

In 2019, American Honda partnered with AFT to bring Honda's revolutionary sport side-by-side to AFT fans across the country, and the Talon was named the Official Sport Side-by-Side of American Flat Track.

As part of the unique Honda Talon Flat Track Experience, VIP guests and members of the media were given full-speed rides around AFT's racetracks to demonstrate the Talon's power and maneuverability. Additionally, the vehicle assisted in the conditioning of certain racetracks as part of the evolution of AFT's track-prep efforts.

The Honda Talon Flat Track Experience will expand for 2020 with a Friday pre-race activation aimed to garner more exposure for both American Honda and AFT. Local media will be invited to experience the thrill of flat track racing via the latest-generation four-seat Honda Talon 1000X-4.

Furthermore, excitement about American Honda's AFT involvement is rising following the recent announcement of its support of TT king Henry Wiles joining the Honda family for 2020 AFT Singles competition. Wiles has signed with the Richie Morris Racing and will campaign an American Honda-backed CRF450R in what will surely be an aggressive championship hunt.

With 2020 Red Rider Rewards contingency offerings from American Honda totaling over $104,000 - $20,000 more than 2019 - AFT fans can look forward to seeing even more athletes choosing to Ride Red in the upcoming season of American Flat Track.

“The Honda Talon is an exciting entry into the side-by-side market and AFT is proud to partner with Honda to showcase its capabilities in our series," said Michael Lock, CEO of American Flat Track. "Honda’s support for AFT, with the Talon and their partnership with RMR and Henry Wiles, represents their biggest commitment to AFT since the days of Bubba Shobert and Ricky Graham and we are looking forward to seeing how the 2020 season develops.”

“The Honda Talon Flat Track Experience has been a fun way to give people a firsthand flat track thrill, while also letting them experience the performance of Honda’s Talon side-by-side,” said Chris Cox, Manager of Experiential Marketing/Public Relations of American Honda. “Between the program’s expansion and Henry Wiles joining Richie Morris Racing, we can’t wait for the 2020 AFT season to get started.”

