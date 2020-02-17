BMR Begins Pursuit Of 100th Win, 10th Title

As the newly rebranded ARCA Menards Series West kicks off its 2020 season in Las Vegas this week, Bill McAnally Racing begins its pursuit of its 100th win on the circuit and its 10th series title.

BMR’s lineup this year features five talented young drivers who will begin their rookie season with the Star Nursery 150 at The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Thursday.

Giovanni Scelzi, Jesse Love, Holley Hollan and Gracie Trotter will be making their ARCA West debut in the event on the 3/8-mile oval. Lawless Alan is embarking on his first full season of competing in the series, after making one ARCA West start with BMR last year.

They are slated to run the full schedule this year in the ARCA West, part of NASCAR’s top developmental series. In addition, they will compete in other select ARCA races.

BMR has accumulated a record 99 wins overall in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series, which evolved this year into the ARCA Menards Series, with East and West divisions. With nine series titles; the team from Roseville, California also holds the record for championships won in the series and in NASCAR Regional Touring overall.

BMR has also left its mark at Las Vegas Motor Speedway – with wins on all three tracks at the venue that have hosted series events. Two-time series champion Brendan Gaughan won on the 1.5-mile speedway in 2001. BMR has two wins at The Bullring, with Austin Cameron taking the win there in 2002 and Jim Inglebright getting the victory in 2003. Hailie Deegan, meanwhile, captured a win for BMR at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway Dirt Track last year.

BMR PR