Kraus & Team Focused On Atlanta Truck Race

This week’s NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race has special meaning for Derek Kraus and McAnally-Hilgemann Racing, as the circuit heads for Atlanta – where team sponsor NAPA AUTO PARTS is headquartered.

Kraus will be gunning for a strong finish in his No. 19 NAPA AutoCare/ENEOS Toyota Tundra in making first visit to Atlanta Motor Speedway to compete in the Vet Tix/Camping World 200 on Saturday.

The 18-year-old series rookie from Stratford, Wisconsin started the season strong with a fourth-place finish at Daytona. After an incident at Las Vegas left him with a 22nd-place finish there, Kraus is looking to rebound and be in contention for the win at Atlanta.

Carrying the blue and gold NAPA colors on his truck serves as extra incentive, with the race being so close to the headquarters of NAPA AUTO PARTS. This year is also a special one, as McAnally commemorates his 30th season in partnership with NAPA.

“We’re proud to carry the NAPA colors, representing more than 6,500 NAPA AUTO PARTS stores and 17,000 NAPA AutoCare centers,” said Bill McAnally.

NAPA stores are a trusted source of quality automotive parts, accessories and know how – while NAPA AutoCare centers are service and repair shops committed to the quality NAPA program, with a national warranty program. NAPA AutoCare is the largest network of independent mechanics in North America.

Kraus is well known to NAPA Racing. He drove Bill McAnally Racing’s iconic No. 16 NAPA AUTO PARTS Toyota Camry to a championship last year to cap off his third season with the team in the ARCA Menards Series West (then known as the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West).

On race day at Atlanta Motor Speedway, McAnally’s team will host a group of NAPA guests – from NAPA AUTO PARTS stores and NAPA AutoCare shops – for a VIP Garage Experience.

Derek Kraus – Thoughts About Atlanta

Thoughts on his first race at Atlanta Motor Speedway

“Atlanta seems like a challenging track. I haven’t been there before. So I will watch some film and will have to learn as much as I can in practice.”

What about racing at Atlanta, where NAPA AUTO PARTS is based?

“I’m looking forward to racing so near the NAPA headquarters. The NAPA Tundra will be looking good. I want to have a great run in front of everyone at NAPA and give them plenty to cheer about.”

BMR PR