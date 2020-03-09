The Orion Cooker Chooses NASCAR Driver Spencer as Brand Ambassador

Spencer Boyd is bringing the heat to HOTlanta in a new partnership with Georgia-based Orion Cooker, a smoker/convection cooker. As a brand ambassador, Boyd will continue engaging with fans in the campgrounds and on the track with Orion’s primary sponsorship of the No. 20 Young’s Motorsports Silverado at the Vet Tix Camping World 200 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on March 14, 2020.

“My Instagram profile says ‘BBQ Pitmaster’ so it makes so much sense," laughed Spencer Boyd. “This partnership with the Orion Cooker is a match made in heaven and one that I’m excited to bring to NASACAR fans. It creates the perfect balance of quality product with speed of cooking, and we all know I like speed.”

As an all-in-one convection cooker and meat smoker, the Orion Cooker is the outdoor charcoal cooker for master grillers, occasional cooks, and all who love succulent, flavorful meat without a long wait or major effort. Orion Outdoors is based in Atlanta, GA. With products sold through Ace Hardware, Bass Pro Shops/Cabela’s.

“The Orion Cooker cooks meat fast,” stated founder and inventor Christian Fitzgerald, “so we are naturally attracted to racing. Spencer with his love for the outdoors is exactly our customer…he just happens to be a NASCAR driver too. We are looking to engage fans in some amazing ways with this partnership.”

After a two week break, the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series returns to action in a double header with the NASCAR Xfinity Series in Atlanta. Commenting on his third start at Atlanta Motor Speedway Boyd said, “There’s no other racing surface like Atlanta and I’m ready for its bumps. We are also honoring a recently retired Army veteran, Daniel Phillips, at the race so it’s bound to be a memorable weekend.”

The Vet Tix Camping World 200 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday, March 14, 2020 is the third race of the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck season. The race can be seen live on FS1 and heard on the Motor Racing Network or Sirius XM Radio Channel 90 beginning at 12:30pm ET.

Spencer Boyd PR