Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson Join GMS Racing Lineup For Select Races

GMS Racing announced today the addition of Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson to the lineup of the No. 24 Chevrolet Silverado in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series. Elliott will compete at Atlanta Motor Speedway in March and Kansas Speedway in May. Larson will compete at Homestead-Miami Speedway in March.

Atlanta will mark Elliott’s 13th Gander Trucks start. The Dawsonville, GA. native has two previous starts for GMS Racing including a top-five finish at Atlanta in 2017 and a win from the pole at Martinsville in 2017. Elliott’s No. 24 Silverado will sport Hooters brand colors for Atlanta.

“Once the word got out about the challenge, we were able to put this together with Mike Beam at GMS in just a couple of days,” said Elliott. “Atlanta is one of my favorite tracks, so I’m really looking forward to getting back into a GMS truck there with Hooters on the truck and make a run for a win.”

The Team Chevy duo answered the challenge from Kevin Harvick after he tweeted “I’ll put up a $50,000 bounty for any full-time Cup driver who races a truck and can beat Kyle Busch in his next four races.”

Homestead’s Gander Trucks event will be Larson’s 14th series start. Larson has three previous starts with GMS Racing in 2016 including a win at Eldora and a top-five finish at Homestead.

“When I heard about the $100,000 bounty I wanted in!” said Larson. “I’m thankful for GMS and Chevy giving me this opportunity, Homestead is one of my favorite tracks so looking for to the challenge!”

GMS Racing currently fields four full-time Gander Trucks entries in addition to the No. 24 as a scheduled part-time entry with long-time GMS Racing engineer Charles Denike atop the pit box.

“We are blessed with this opportunity. To have an owner that is up for the challenge and a manufacturer that will support the extra effort necessary is really special,” said Mike Beam, President of GMS Racing. “It’s great to have these two talented young men back behind the wheel for us and to have the extra attention on the truck series is great.”

Sponsorship for Larson’s Homestead entry and Elliott’s Kansas entry to be announced at a later date.

