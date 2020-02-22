DGR Crosley NGROTS Recap: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Start: 14th Finish: 8th Stage One: 20th

Stage Two: 11th

Stage Three: 8th Tanner Gray and the No. 15 Ford Performance team started the Strat 200 from the 14th position. He fought the handling of his F-150 throughout Stage One, reporting that he was way too free and loose off of corner exit. Gray made it through the first 30 laps without incident but was scored 20th when the stage-ending caution came out. Crew Chief Shane Wilson called for major adjustments along with four tires and fuel under caution.

The adjustments proved to be helpful as Gray had worked himself up to the 12th position by lap 50 of the 134 lap race. When the green-white-checkered flag flew to end Stage 2, the No. 15 Ford Performance team was scored 11th. Gray once again brought his F-150 down pit road under caution for four tires, fuel and more adjustments to help with the handling.

Gray started Stage Three from the 11th position. When the caution came out on lap 89 for a wreck, he was scored eighth. The team called him down pit road for the last pit stop of the night, where they set him up for the final long green-flag run. On the restart, Gray got a great run and worked himself up to third, and eventually went on to battle back and forth for the second position. He reported that the truck was starting to get more free every lap and eventually lost some of his momentum as the laps wound down. Gray ended the night with an eighth-place finish in his first race at the mile-and-a-half track of Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Gray collected his first top-10 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series finishes and sits 17th in Driver Point Standings after two races this season. Gray on Las Vegas: "Obviously it was good to get up front and be behind Kyle [Busch] and learn from him, but I'm also disappointed because I had them over adjust there on that last stop and we just ended up too free. All in all, it was a good night. I'm really happy with everyone at DGR-Crosley, they put together an awesome truck, and I feel like we had a pretty fast Ford F-150. It's good to have a race like this and get some confidence to learn and build off it. We'll go back to the shop and regroup to get ready for Atlanta, but it's hard not to be happy with that." DGR Crosley PR