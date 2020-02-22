Kyle Busch Dominates in Las Vegas

Kyle Busch took the checkered flag at the Strat 200 in Las Vegas after a dominating performance.

After starting third, Busch took the lead on lap 11 and held off Christian Eckes to win Stage 1 followed by Johnny Sauter, Tyler Ankrum and Austin Hill.

Busch struggled on restarts, but his No. 51 Toyota was great on the long run. Eckes took the lead when the green flag waved on Stage 2. After 15 laps, Busch was able to pull to the rear of Eckes and make a run. He pulled away to get another stage win. Eckes, Chastain, Enfinger and Crafton rounded out the top 5 to earn stage points.

When the green flag waves on Stage 3, Busch maintains the lead ahead of Todd Gilliland. As the laps wound down, the battle for positions heated up. Christian Eckes made contact with the wall after getting a flat right front to bring out a caution. Kyle Busch maintains the lead over Sheldon Creed on after the restart.

With 46 to go, Raphael Lessard and Grant Enfinger made contact with the wall to bring out the caution flag. The battle between Busch and Creed continued to heat up after the restart. They remained side by side with 35 laps to go until Creed got loose and fell to sixth. Busch takes the lead with Sauter in line behind him.

Busch pulled away and maintained a 5.958 second lead over Sauter. Johnny Sauter, Austin Hill, Matt Crafton and Ben Rhodes rounded out the top 5.

“It was the first win for Danny Stockman at KBM, and it’s cool to have him on board. My guys worked their butts off. We unloaded and we really weren’t that close. We worked on it a lot with this new tire, and we got it a lot better."

Friday night's victory was Kyle Busch's seventh win in his last seven starts in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series and his third at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series will be back in action for the Ultimate Tailgating 200 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday, March 14 at 1:30 p.m. on FS1.

