Kyle Busch Picks Up First Win of the Season in the No. 51 Cessna Tundra at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Kyle Busch and the No. 51 Cessna/Beechcraft team put on a dominating performance and led 108 of 134 laps en route to victory in the Strat 200 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The No. 51 team posted the 14th-fastest time in one practice on Friday morning, and then Busch qualified his Tundra in the third position in one round of single-vehicle qualifying.

After the green flag fell, Busch wasted no time making his way to the front of the field once the green flag fell. He took the lead on lap 12, with teammate Christian Eckes close behind, then won the first and second stages, only giving the lead up after pit stops. Busch would go on to lead seven times for 108 of 134 laps to earn his 209th career NASCAR National Series win and his 57th victory in 151 Gander Trucks races. Busch has four more scheduled NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series races this season.

Stage One Recap:

Qualifying for the event consisted of one round of single truck qualifying, and Busch earned the third starting position.

Busch took the lead on lap 12, and led the rest of the laps until the stage caution on lap 30.

At the stage conclusion, crew chief Danny Stockman brought Busch to pit road for four fresh Goodyear tires and a tank full of Sunoco fuel.

Stage Two Recap:

Busch began the second stage in second place and battled with teammate Christian Eckes for the lead, eventually taking it on lap 45 and winning the second stage.

During the second stage, Busch reported that the handling of his Tundra was one number loose.

Stockman called him to pit road following the end of the stage for four more Goodyear tires and Sunoco fuel.

Stage Three Recap:

The 34-year-old owner-driver began the final stage at the front of the field and battled back and forth with the No. 2 truck, but eventually would lead the final 37 laps.

With 43 laps to go, the caution flag flew and Stockman brought Busch to pit road for the final time for four tires and fuel.

Busch earned his third victory at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the Gander Trucks Series and his first victory of 2020 in the Strat 200. This is his 57th overall Gander Trucks win and his 209th National Series win.

KBM PR