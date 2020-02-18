Kraus Heads West With Boost Of Confidence

The NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series heads west this week for the third annual Strat 200 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Derek Kraus and McAnally-Hilgemann Racing make the trip to Las Vegas with an extra boost of confidence.

They’re coming off a fourth-place finish in the season opener in Florida at Daytona International Speedway. Additionally, the 1.5-mile Las Vegas track is a speedway where Kraus has experience in truck competition. He raced there last September. It was one of four truck series starts he made last year on off weekends from competing in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West – where he won a championship.

Although a broken transmission sidelined him just past the midway point of that race, Kraus picked up valuable seat time in preparing to run the full truck series schedule this year.

Now he returns to Las Vegas with that experience, along with momentum from his top-five finish at Daytona.

Derek Kraus – Thoughts about Las Vegas

Talking about going to a track where he has previously raced in the truck series

“Going to a track that I’ve been to before helps. As a team, we can get after it right away and make more aggressive changes.”

What it means as a rookie to get a strong start to the season

“The Daytona race gives me a boost. Overall, it brings the whole team’s confidence up and makes everyone work even harder. I feel that I have a really good group of guys behind me and I’m really looking forward to Las Vegas.”

BMR PR