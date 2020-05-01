Toyota Racing Statement from Ed Laukes

“All of us at Toyota and TRD are looking forward to getting back to the race track. NASCAR has put forth a thorough plan to return to racing which works to ensure the health and safety of the competitors and those in the communities we’ll race in when the 2020 season restarts. We understand this has been a difficult time for so many people throughout the country and around the world. We’re anticipating getting back on track so we can all enjoy the excitement and unity of motorsports again!”

~ Ed Laukes, Group Vice President, Toyota Marketing