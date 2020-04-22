Though Quin Houff is often traveling to racetracks across the United States to compete in the Nascar Cup Series, he traces his roots back to the small town of Weyers Cave found in Augusta County, VA. In order to connect back with his local fans, Houff opted to participate in the Town of Bridgewater’s Virtual Town Hall Series, since Bridgewater is another quaint town only twenty minutes from his own.

Through the meeting on Zoom, local citizens were able to ask Houff questions about his Nascar career. As of now, Houff has fifty professional career starts in three years. Racing at the top level was something Houff dreamed of from his humble beginnings of go-karting and competing at the local level.

On the call, the Weyers Cave native discussed his humble start, mentioning how he played baseball in Grottoes and noticed a go-kart track behind the batting cage. This immediately sparked his interest, and by the time he was nine, he was racing at Shenandoah Speedway, his local racetrack. This is where his career really grew. In fact, Houff said this was the point where his dad looked at him and said, “Well, I don’t know what I’m doing with all this racing stuff right now, so you’re on your own.”

From there, he raced at South Boston, ran the whole CARS Super Late Model Series schedule in 2015, and ran one ARCA race at Daytona in 2017. The following year, he ran four more ARCA races. However, 2017 was most memorable for Houff due to his two Xfinity Series starts with Precision Performance Motorsports. Five more Xfinity starts followed in 2018, as he raced part-time with JD Motorsports.

His Cup Series racing began in 2019, where he ran the No. 77 on a part-time basis for Spire Motorsports. Now, he races full-time in the No. 00 for Starcom Racing. Of this new start, Houff said, “Even though we’ve only run a handful of races together, I am excited to work with this team, since it’s only their third full season in the Cup Series. We’re starting to work the kinks out. There are a lot of hurdles along the way that you wouldn’t expect. It’s a lot of money, and you have to make a lot of great connections with those sponsors, which is what we have really been working on doing.”

For the time being, Houff has been enjoying his time at home, while looking forward to the future. “I’ve enjoyed spending my time in my hometown with my wife and staying connected to everybody through means like Zoom. I’ve been trying to learn how these simulators work, since I recently got mine from Sim Seats. I’m ready to get back to real racing, and I’m especially excited to race at Bristol and Martinsville this year, since they aren’t too far from home. For now, I just want everyone to stay safe out there, and NASCAR will find a way to get all these races in soon,” said Houff.