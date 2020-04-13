NASCAR Penalty & Statement -- Kyle Larson

"NASCAR has made diversity and inclusion a priority and will not tolerate the type of language used by Kyle Larson during Sunday’s iRacing event. Our Member Conduct Guidelines are clear in this regard, and we will enforce these guidelines to maintain an inclusive environment for our entire industry and fan base.”

NASCAR Date Track Member Level Infraction Remarks 4/13/2020 N/A Kyle Larson Behavioral Sections 12.1 General Procedures; 12.8.1

Member Conduct Guidelines Kyle Larson has been indefinitely suspended from NASCAR, and must attend sensitivity training as directed by NASCAR.